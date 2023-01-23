Man Utd to remove executive seats from Stretford End

Manchester United have announced that all seating in the Stretford End will be returned to general admission for the start of the 2024-25 season.

After working with the Fans’ Advisory Board, the club have confirmed that the executive seating area will be removed at the end of next season in a bid to help "enhance the Old Trafford atmosphere".

Rick McGagh, head of fan engagement at United, said: "Fans and fan groups including MUST and TRA have long campaigned for us to remove the executive seats from the heart of the Stretford End and to make them standard tickets and, therefore, more accessible to all fans.

"We have listened and agree that as many fans as possible should have the chance to be a Stretford Ender. We have worked with our Fans’ Advisory Board in recent months to make this happen and we are all looking forward to an even louder Stretford End from August 2024."