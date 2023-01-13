Hearts 1-0 St Mirren: What did the manager say?

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson: "We contained Hearts in the first half, had numerous breakaways and it's one bit of quality which wins the game from an excellent footballer.

"It's difficult to take because it's hard to pick fault with anybody on that pitch.

"We had five first-team players who probably would have started tonight missing, Richard Taylor making his debut was excellent - to a man we were.

"19 shots at Tynecastle says something - we were excellent.

"We deserved to get more out of the game. Decisions don't seem to go your way when you are at places like this unfortunately.

"It's not with any clarity I can comment on that, I've just been told that it looked like a clear-cut penalty.

"It's not the referee's fault, they are following the rules. There have been some incredible decisions in recent weeks, not just against my team."