Joao Felix's debut didn't go exactly to plan on Thursday - and the Euro Leagues podcast pundits were already speculating about the impact he could have at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old was shown a red card at Fulham while they were discussing him on BBC Radio 5 Live, with Spanish football expert Guillem Balague having already raised the question whether a player with "a lot of potential" could make an impact for just six months.

"He's a young man who thinks the world owes him something," Balague said. "He wants to be treated for his potential, but his boss at Atletico Madrid [Diego Simeone] only deals with today."

Fellow journalist Julien Laurens agreed, suggesting Felix is not someone who can fix all Chelsea's attacking issues.

"I don't think on his own he can solve everything," Laurens said. "He needs the right players around him to get the best out of him. Maybe he can work with Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, but they are quite similar players."

Chelsea fans will need to wait three matches before they can find out.

