Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

For St Johnstone four straight defeat spells trouble. For the second game in a row they offered little in the first half. They simply took too long to get going.

What you usually get from Davidson's side is a structured shape, and defensive discipline. But they really struggled with simple long balls, which led to several chances for Bojan Miovski and Duk's first goal.

While Duk was unmarked in the six-yard box from a corner for his second. It will need to be back to basics next week for them.