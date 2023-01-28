Johnson coy over Nisbet deal collapse

Hibs manager Lee Johnson suggests the collapse of Kevin Nisbet's transfer to Millwall is "bittersweet".

"Sometimes it happens in football - the player doesn't get the vibe for a club or it can't be worked out for whatever reason," he tells BBC Scotland.

"The reason he is on the bench is because he hasn't trained all week as he had a bit of a knee nudge last week, a dead leg."

Asked if it was the injury that caused the problem with the move to London, Johnson replies: "There's obviously going to be a deficiency in muscle strength based on a return to play, but he's fit, he's mobile, he's strong and he's scoring goals."