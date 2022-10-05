M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

"﻿Sir Alex Ferguson was once asked if City would ever go into a derby as favourites. He said: 'Not in my lifetime'. Now it's every time."

Those were the words of Match of the Day's Guy Mowbray during Sunday's derby.

O﻿n BBC Radio Manchester, we were joined by former City goalkeeper Nicky Weaver and former United defender Alex Bruce for the day. You only had to listen to their post-match rants and raves to understand how contrasting the two sides of the city of Manchester are.

"﻿I﻿t's some of the best football I've ever seen in my entire life. You have to savour these moments. It's a joy to watch," said Weaver.

"U﻿nited were second best in all areas," added Bruce. "They've not worked it quick enough. It was a disastrous first half."

E﻿rling Haaland and Phil Foden stole the headlines - with a hat-trick each - and with 14 goals in eight Premier League games, the Norwegian is looking unplayable. City as a unit had United scared from the off. Even their manager Erik ten Hag admitted it.

"How do you defend against Erling Haaland?" Weaver asked. "When United were in possession it was like a hot potato. They needed to be composed and they weren't. City kept penetrating the back line and looked dangerous."

C﻿ontrast that with the red half. "I﻿t does need overhauling if it's going to get anywhere near the likes of Manchester City," said Bruce. "In terms of gulf of class they've got better players all over the pitch.

"They [United] have spent a lot of money on players but unfortunately they need to spend it in the right areas. It's a long process.

"United need to get their recruitment right, they've wasted money on bang-average players in my opinion. They need to get the players able to perform to what's required of Manchester United."

C﻿ity's spending is well documented, but it's how well they've spent it. They rejected big-money deals over Harry Maguire and Alexis Sanchez - and waited patiently for a year to bring in Haaland.