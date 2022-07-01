Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the battle to sign £50m-rated France Under-21 defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. (Nice-Matin - in French), external

United are expected to push to sign Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this weekend, after Arsenal had a second bid of £38m rejected by the Dutch club, who want £43m for the 24-year-old. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Sergio Romero is interested in a return to Old Trafford - just one year after the 35-year-old left the club for a spell in Serie A with Venezia. (Manchester Evening News), external

