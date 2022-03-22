Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton says whoever wins the game between Liverpool and Manchester City at the Etihad will go on and win the Premier League title.

Despite both teams playing league fixtures before they meet which could change the picture at the top of the table, Sutton said all eyes will be on 10 April.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night club: "Whatever way you want to look at it, Manchester City have lost momentum of late.

"Diaz has come in for Liverpool and hit the ground running. Their front line is so formidable. You look at the number of Premier League games Firmino has started this season and he’s not even into double figures.

"Diaz has improved Liverpool and given them an extra dimension. Can you say the same for City who have fallen away in the last eight Premier League games and dropped seven points?

"Liverpool have the momentum. That game is going to be absolutely pivotal. If Liverpool win it I think they will go on and win the title. If City win it then they will win the title."

