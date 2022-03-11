Transfer news: Ten Hag wants United to approach him formally

Manchester United have "sounded out" Ajax boss Erik ten Hag in their search for a new manager, and the Dutchman would be keen to speak to the club if they make a formal approach. (Sky Sports News), external

Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino wants United to convince him he is their number-one choice if he is to take over at Old Trafford. (Mail), external

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the UK government gives Manchester United the chance to recruit Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, according to former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, technical director Darren Fletcher is said to be operating as a mediator behind the scenes at the club because of tensions in the dressing room. (Sun), external

And United are planning to start talks with defender Diogo Dalot over a new deal, with the 22-year-old having 18 months left on his current contract. (Teamtalk), external

