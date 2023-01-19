Unai Emery confirmed Danny Ings is set to join West Ham and the Aston Villa boss said he will only sign a replacement if they will improve his squad.

The Hammers have been in talks over a £12m move for the 30-year-old striker, who has scored seven goals in 21 Villa appearances so far this season.

When asked for an update on Ings, Emery said: "I think he will sign for West Ham.

"For us he was a very important player and his commitment was amazing here with his team-mates and he helped to get our performances. As well with me, he was so, so respectful.

"The player was thinking or wishing to get it [offer from West Ham] and I decided to let him go because I think for him it was a very good offer and for the club as well."

Emery was then asked if it is essential Villa bring in an experienced striker as well as Colombia forward Jhon Duran to replace Ings.

He said: "We signed Jhon Duran, he is a young player, we want to develop him here to help him have experience here with us, but not really now thinking he is going to be the replacement of Danny Ings.

"I will try as well to sign, if we can, one player to really improve the squad as a striker with experience. If he can get his best performances here we will do it.

"It is going to be very difficult signing one striker to improve our team and squad but we are going to try to do it now or next summer. The most important [thing] is we have very good players. We are out of two cups and we are going to only play Premier League matches.

"Of course we can have some injuries to Ollie [Watkins] and we can have problems if we don’t sign a player, but we can manage it.

"I want to be patient and we are going to be so, so demanding about the striker we will sign."