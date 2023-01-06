Sutton's predictions: Man City v Chelsea

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Manchester City have not really hit their stride since the World Cup, and a few callers to 606 this week blamed Erling Haaland for that - saying their goals are not spread around the team anymore - which I thought was extraordinary.

Chelsea have far bigger problems right through their team and, although it was close when they met at Stamford Bridge in the league on Thursday, I am expecting Pep Guardiola's side to beat them comfortably at Etihad Stadium on Sunday. Last year's runners up have reached four of the past five FA Cup finals, but they won't make it to Wembley this time.

Nathan's prediction: 2-2 (City to win replay)

City will beat Chelsea, but they are going to have to do it the hard way, in a replay at Stamford Bridge.

