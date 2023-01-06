Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's FA Cup third round game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

Alexander Isak "is getting closer all the time", but Howe doesn't want to put any pressure on the striker's return.

On January transfers, he said: "We were never going to be doing early business in this window... things could change."

He added: "In midfield, we don't have great strength in depth at the moment. But the guys who are playing there are doing well."

Goalkeepr Martin Dubravka "hasn't been back very long" but is fine to play if needed.

Meanwhile, Howe said Elliot Anderson "is back to his best condition" and won't be loaned out.

When asked if his side can keep the run of clean sheets going, Howe said: "I back the players we have."

On Sheffield Wednesday, he said: "We're under no illusions that it'll be a difficult task but it'll be more difficult if we're not in the right place ourselves".

Follow Friday's FA Cup manager news conferences here