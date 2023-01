Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside:

Anthony Gordon has not arrived for training with Everton for a third day running.

The midfielder has not been present at the club’s Finch Farm training base since Frank Lampard was sacked on Monday.

The 21 year old is the subject of interest from Newcastle and Chelsea who would like to tie a deal up for him before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday.

