Ayr eager to keep Mullin

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen is desperate to hold on to on-loan Livingston midfielder Josh Mullin after his man-of-the-match performance against Cove Rangers.

Mullin is shining with Bullen's Premiership-chasing side but could be recalled to Tony Macaroni Arena this month.

He set up two goals and scored twice himself in the 5-0 thrashing of Cove that took Ayr to within a point of Championship leaders Queen's Park.

"We do want to keep him, but ultimately he's not our player," Bullen told BBC Scotland Sport.

"That decision is in the hands of Livingston, Josh and the powers that be at our club but we've got a few days to hopefully negotiate something."