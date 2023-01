Hearts have made a bid to bring Australia's World Cup young talent Garang Kuol to Scotland. The 18-year-old has only recently signed for Newcastle United but is set to go out on loan. (Daily Record, external)

The Tynecastle club could set to be boosted by the return of Stephen Kingsley, who has been missing in recent matches after a bout of concussion. (Edinburgh Evening News, external)

