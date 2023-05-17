Four times Gundogan has stepped up for Man City
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ilkay Gundogan was the first of Pep Guardiola's signings as Manchester City manager.
Three hundred games and 58 goals later, he has repaid his manager's faith handsomely.
The Germany international has been the understated heartbeat of Guardiola's best sides, is on the precipice of his fifth Premier League title and he remains as under-the-radar as when he signed.
After match-winning displays in the past two league games, BBC Sport took a look at other times Gundogan has made the decisive contribution.
Manchester City 3-2 Aston Villa, May 2022
Two-nil down with 20 minutes to go on the final day against a rampant Aston Villa, City's title dreams were in tatters.
Gundogan had only just been sent on by Guardiola but immediately pounced with a far-post header to start the comeback.
His goal lit up the stadium and City were electrified when Rodri equalised two minutes later.
It was left to Gundogan to supply the key moment, timing his run perfectly to slide home Kevin de Bruyne's cross and snatch the title away from Liverpool.
Liverpool 1-4 Man City, February 2021
In the 2020-21 season, Ilkay Gundogan was City's top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions.
Sure, they were not Erling Haaland figures, but such a tally from a player who often played as a deep-lying midfielder bore testament to his class in front of goal.
Eleven of those goals came between December and February to help City establish an iron grip on the title race, including doubles in consecutive weeks to secure commanding wins over Liverpool and Spurs.
Brighton 1-4 Man City, May 2019
Gundogan has final-day previous, having netted in another must-win match in the last fixture against Brighton.
In fairness, although Glenn Murray's opener had given a scare, City roared back and Gundogan's majestic free-kick was the ultimate gloss on an excellent comeback.
He scored the fourth, City made it 14 successive victories to end the season and they edged out Liverpool by a solitary point.
Man City 3-1 Barcelona, November 2016
Just two weeks earlier, City had been outclassed 4-0 at the Nou Camp and when Lionel Messi put the visitors ahead, Guardiola's side could have been in for another hiding.
However, Gundogan netted an equaliser from Raheem Sterling's pass to equalise just before half-time and the pendulum swung City's way.
Kevin de Bruyne curled home a free-kick and then Gundogan was, as ever, in the right place at the right time, to tuck home a loose ball in the Barca area.
A landmark win for City that hinted at greater days to come.
Gundogan has been a key cog at the centre of so many.