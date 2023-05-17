Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Ilkay Gundogan was the first of Pep Guardiola's signings as Manchester City manager.

Three hundred games and 58 goals later, he has repaid his manager's faith handsomely.

The Germany international has been the understated heartbeat of Guardiola's best sides, is on the precipice of his fifth Premier League title and he remains as under-the-radar as when he signed.

After match-winning displays in the past two league games, BBC Sport took a look at other times Gundogan has made the decisive contribution.