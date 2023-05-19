Bisgrove 'supportive' of safe standing at Ibrox

Rangers CEO James Bisgrove is “supportive” of safe standing and says the club are exploring the feasibility of implementing it at Ibrox.

“Safe standing is one that I personally think would bring a lot of positives in terms of stadium atmosphere,” said Bisgrove.

“I've seen at other stadiums across Europe how beneficial it can be for the home fans that really want to get behind the team and they want to enjoy the match experience in that way.

“It's key that it's safe standing. That's where all the tests have been absolutely robust to prove that that's the case. What we will do in the next six months is revisit the feasibility of that from an infrastructure point of view.

“We will also talk to the supporter groups. The supporter groups that have been lobbying, if you like, for safe standing, but also those that are concerned about it. They might be concerned because it means their seat might not be their seat depending where we put it.

“We're going to have that dialogue in a meaningful way and it's an area that I am supportive of and I know that others on the board are also supportive of it. I feel optimistic about it, but I can't give a guarantee until we've run through this process.”