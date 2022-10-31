Disallowed goal a '﻿sore one' for County - Stewart

Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart said Jordy Hiwula's disallowed goal was a 'very difficult' one to take for Malky Mackay's side.

“It took a while. From Ross County’s perspective, it’s a sore one," said Stewart.

T﻿he 2-1 defeat sees County return to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership on goal difference behind Dundee United.

"When you look along the line, you can see marginally that on the far side Owura Edwards is offside.

"They started brightly, had a disallowed goal, then got themselves one up. Things turned from there, though, and within 10 minutes, they were 2-1 down.”