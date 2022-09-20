M﻿atty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

England's number one.

Nick Pope. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

After going viral for no apparent reason last month (Nick Pope was trending #1 worldwide with major global brands such as Burger King tweeting it) his performances for Newcastle United have genuinely deserved such attention.

He is turning out to be quite the bargain for Eddie Howe after signing him from relegated Burnley for a mere £12 million. His clean sheets and shot-stopping prowess won him Save of the Month in the Premier League for August and forced ex-Newcastle number one Martin Dubravka to find a new club, with the realisation that the Slovakian wasn’t going to get a chance at the club he’s been at for years.

After solidifying the Magpies number one jersey, Pope's attention now turns to the national side. Can he cement his case for being the starting goalkeeper at the World Cup this winter?!

With Jordan Pickford ruled out of the upcoming Nations League fixtures, surely it has to be Nick Pope that starts for England this week. He already has caps for his country and is in the form of his life.

A presence in goal and the dressing room he could become an unlikely hero for the Three Lions, from a milkman in his teens to lifting the World Cup with England? Now that’s a fairytale story!