Tottenham debuted their new third kit in the Carabao Cup at Fulham and have now released it on general sale.

The club say it is "inspired by nature" with the taupe shirt created by "sustainable pattern cutting, including the use of recycled materials".

Along with Liverpool, Spurs are the joint-greenest club in the Premier League and say this kit is part of their commitment to sustainability.

Get Tottenham news and analysis sent to you