Lampard predicts big things for 'really talented' Onana
Frank Lampard has not been surprised by the impact of Amadou Onana since his £33m move from Lille in the summer and has predicted a big future for the 21-year-old.
Called up to the most recent Belgium squad, Onana has cemented his place in Everton's new-look midfield and become a favourite at Goodison Park.
Having seen up close the development of fellow young Belgians Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku when he was at Chelsea, Lampard believes Onana's career could have a similar trajectory.
"I knew from the first conversations we had that he was driven and had a big personality," said Lampard. "Hopefully what we have seen on the pitch is just the start and I have a huge amount of belief he'll keep taking it forward.
"My job is to work closely with him and hone him in the right way. He's a really talented boy and we're delighted to have him. He's in the Belgium squad, is playing is the Premier League and we must never take that lightly.
"He is already a very important player for us."
Onana almost opened his Everton account with a big chance at Tottenham on Saturday and Lampard is hopeful of more goals from midfield, but accepts it takes time.
"It's a team issue," he explained. "We have to have a secure structure in behind as we were too easy to play through last season.
"Now we have the players with the capacity to get there and arrive then it's about showing the clinical quality and finish.
"I can pass on my experiences and hopefully see results - it's not always that simple."