F﻿rank Lampard has not been surprised by the impact of Amadou Onana since his £33m move from Lille in the summer and has predicted a big future for the 21-year-old.

C﻿alled up to the most recent Belgium squad, Onana has cemented his place in Everton's new-look midfield and become a favourite at Goodison Park.

H﻿aving seen up close the development of fellow young Belgians Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku when he was at Chelsea, Lampard believes Onana's career could have a similar trajectory.

"﻿I knew from the first conversations we had that he was driven and had a big personality," said Lampard. "Hopefully what we have seen on the pitch is just the start and I have a huge amount of belief he'll keep taking it forward.

"﻿My job is to work closely with him and hone him in the right way. He's a really talented boy and we're delighted to have him. He's in the Belgium squad, is playing is the Premier League and we must never take that lightly.

"﻿He is already a very important player for us."

O﻿nana almost opened his Everton account with a big chance at Tottenham on Saturday and Lampard is hopeful of more goals from midfield, but accepts it takes time.

"﻿It's a team issue," he explained. "We have to have a secure structure in behind as we were too easy to play through last season.

"﻿Now we have the players with the capacity to get there and arrive then it's about showing the clinical quality and finish.

"﻿I can pass on my experiences and hopefully see results - it's not always that simple."