Arsenal v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats

This is the first Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Tottenham with one leading the table since December 2007. If Spurs win, it will be the first time in top-flight history that either side has beaten the other to replace them at the top.

The Gunners have won their past two home Premier League games against Tottenham - they last beat them three times in a row between February 2012 and September 2013.

Spurs have lost two of their past three league meetings with Arsenal, as many as they had in their previous 13 against them (W5 D6).

The Gunners have lost only one of their past 29 home north London derbies in the league (W17 D11), and are unbeaten in their past 11 against Spurs at Emirates Stadium.