Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo says he has to "keep grafting away", as the Wales international looks to force his way into Michael Beale's plans.

Matondo has struggled with injuries since arriving at Ibrox, and has been left out of the club's European squads at the start of this season, but he believes a chance will come soon and says he will strive to take it.

“No footballer will tell you that they don’t want to play football, they all want to play football," Matondo said.

“Sometimes you have to wait for your opportunity and be patient and keep grafting away. It’s all I can do.

“I wouldn’t say it is an easy thing, but a club like Rangers, we need to win every game, that’s what we demand from each other and what the fans demand.

“Of course it is down to me as well to be fit to do everything in my power to convince the manager that I should be playing. Obviously the manager has to go with what he feels is the best team at that moment in time so I need to keep grafting hard.

“I know the qualities I can bring, the qualities I can show, but is down to me to stay fit and humble enough to take my opportunity when it does come.

“The manager has been honest and open with me. We have a good relationship. Ultimately it is down to me when I get my opportunities to take them.

“I know I haven’t reached the levels I would have wanted to reach and what people would probably have expected. But that’s football, it happens.

“I am not stressed. I am not panicking. I know what I can do. I know how good I can be so, as I said, it is about taking opportunities. I did all right last week so it is about building on that.”