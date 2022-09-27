L﻿uke Shaw says he understands why he hasn't regularly featured for Manchester United this season but hopes Erik ten Hag will give him a chance in cup games to boost his World Cup hopes.

T﻿he left-back has played just 155 minutes for United in 2022-23, but featured in both of England's recent Nations League games, scoring the opener in Monday's 3-3 draw with Germany at Wembley.

When asked about being in England's squad but not United's, Shaw told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It shows the trust Gareth has in me. I look at it from a club perspective, as I know the first two games I wasn’t good enough.

"Of course, I fully understand the manager has to make decisions and, of course, at that time we weren’t playing well and now the team have been winning. We’ve got to bide our time.

"The only thing I can do is keep supporting the team, keep being there for the team, keep training hard and just wait for my time. If I put my head down and don’t really care it will be a bigger hill to climb when I want to play.

"I’ve got to keep working hard and understand my situation, because the start wasn’t good."

O﻿n the need for him to start games for his club if he wants to be ready for this year's World Cup, he said: "There are a lot of games coming up. Hopefully the manager will switch it up and we have Europa League and cup games.

"I have to really aim for them at the moment as the team are doing well.

"When I get the chance, maybe in the cup games, I hopefully play better than I have been."

