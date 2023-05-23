Steven MacLean says that for as long as he is in charge of St Johnstone, young players will be given first-team opportunities.

The 40-year-old interim boss, who handed midfielder Cammy Ballantyne his first league start on Saturday at Rugby Park, is keen to give others the chance to shine in the final two games of the season, with Saints' Scottish Premiership safety secured.

“All managers and supporters want young talents to come through, we have a number here at Saints who are doing really well," MacLean said before his side take on Ross County in Dingwall.

"Alex Ferguson had a great spell at East Fife, Max [Kucheriavyi] did fantastic at Falkirk and Jackson Mylchreest is impressing alongside a number of talented players in our Under-18 side."

St Johnstone U18s - managed by Liam Craig - have the opportunity to win their league on Friday with victory against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, which MacLean noted was "fantastic".

"I will measure it more from how many of those groups we can progress into the next age group or first team," he added. "I won't take anything away from their success, that is fantastic, but for me I will be looking to provide a pathway for them.

"As long as I am here, there will be an opportunity for them to play. I think you saw from Saturday that I don’t have any problem playing them, if you are good enough, then you are old enough."