Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool's match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Klopp confirms that Roberto Firmino has picked up a muscle injury and will be out for at least the next two to three games.

He highlights the "strange season" Liverpool have had with difficult games alongside some of the "highest results in the clubs history".

On Trent Alexander-Arnold's hybrid role, he says it "suits him in this moment" but added "the challenge is for the team to adapt" to his position.

He feels opponents Forest play differently to their last match-up in October: "A rather pragmatic style now. I know Steve's [Cooper] ability as a coach to play different ways. Their confidence is probably not at the highest level after recent games, so going pragmatic makes sense."

He added: "Everything is there. I can't explain 100% why it hasn't worked that well now."

On how he chooses between his front players, he says the "ticket" to getting picked "must be and will be counter pressing. That's how everything started"and that is a big part in decision-making for all positions in the team."

On Mohamed Salah after he broke Robbie Fowler's Premier League record for most left-footed goals (106): "I've worked with him for so long. That's [record] insane. I know Mo likes these kind of things and it will fill his tank before the game."

