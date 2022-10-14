W﻿est Ham striker Michail Antonio believes the enforced break for the World Cup may help Arsenal's title challenge this season.

A﻿fter the trip to Wolves on Saturday, 12 November, Arsenal do not play again until Sunday, 26 December, and Antonio feels that gives them an unexpected advantage.

"﻿The tempo they are playing at is very difficult to keep going all season," he told the Footballer's Football Podcast.

"﻿In a normal season, you'd say they'd probably start to flatten off in December and then, by the second half of the season, it would really start to hit them.

"﻿But this is not a normal season - they get a massive break in November. Of course, many of them are going to the World Cup, but it will still help."

N﻿ewcastle forward Callum Wilson agreed, admitting he is really impressed by how they are playing.

"﻿They're showing consistency and that's what matters," he said. "It was a real statement beating Liverpool.

"﻿I've always admired how they play the game and they're clearly enjoying their football and oozing confidence at the moment."

