'The World Cup could help' - Antonio backs Arsenal title push
West Ham striker Michail Antonio believes the enforced break for the World Cup may help Arsenal's title challenge this season.
After the trip to Wolves on Saturday, 12 November, Arsenal do not play again until Sunday, 26 December, and Antonio feels that gives them an unexpected advantage.
"The tempo they are playing at is very difficult to keep going all season," he told the Footballer's Football Podcast.
"In a normal season, you'd say they'd probably start to flatten off in December and then, by the second half of the season, it would really start to hit them.
"But this is not a normal season - they get a massive break in November. Of course, many of them are going to the World Cup, but it will still help."
Newcastle forward Callum Wilson agreed, admitting he is really impressed by how they are playing.
"They're showing consistency and that's what matters," he said. "It was a real statement beating Liverpool.
"I've always admired how they play the game and they're clearly enjoying their football and oozing confidence at the moment."
