G﻿oodwin on fans' anger, biting his tongue and Dons' Achilles heel

T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side’s Premiership game with Hearts this weekend.

Here are the key points:

  • Last Saturday’s 4-0 loss at Dundee United prompted a meeting with the Dons squad on Monday in which a few “home truths” and “a lot of honesty” were aired.

  • Goodwin accepts the fans were let down and right to be angry at Tannadice, says his side have to make it up to them this weekend.

  • As manager, he shoulders the responsibility and still has “great faith” in the squad he has assembled.

  • Goodwin's pre- and post-match interviews could become “very boring” as his six-match ban for comments about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous makes him inclined to “bite my tongue”.

  • Expects a difficult game against Hearts regardless of how they fare against Fiorentina on Thursday.

  • A lack of consistency is Aberdeen’s “Achilles heel” but Goodwin says a mitigating factor is they are the youngest team in the Premiership.

