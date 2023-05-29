Another frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford "will not taint a really successful season" for Fulham, says BBC Radio London's Phil Parry.

Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a penalty against Manchester United when Fulham were a goal up and dominant, with the Red Devils coming back to win 2-1 on the final day.

Parry though was realistic about the result and told The Far Post podcast how the Cottagers can build on their first season back.

"Fulham cannot afford to rest on their laurels," he said. "Now they have to be astute with recruitment.

"Silva said in August that they were not ready and then they made extra signings. He has had a brilliant year. It's important for them to maintain their culture."

Ex-Premier League defender Steve Brown agreed, insisting it was key for them to keep building and not take success for granted.

"It's not just about who they can pick up, but also who they can keep hold of," he said. "That's pivotal for progression.

"They cannot get ahead of themselves thinking this is where they will finish forever. They need to enjoy what has been done but the harder work lies ahead."

More on Fulham from 34'18 on BBC Sounds