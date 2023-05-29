Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Sean Dyche has completed the job by keeping Everton in the Premier League but he also needs help with the squad - or their league position will be exactly the same this time next year.

Everton relied on those few who have served them so superbly through the struggles right to the end, particularly goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who saved from Matias Vina as the seconds ticked down.

James Garner put in a top-class shift as an emergency right wing-back, while Abdoulaye Doucoure's goal confirmed the impact he has had under Dyche following his exile under Frank Lampard.

He not only scored the winner against Bournemouth but also got two in the 5-1 win at Brighton that gave Everton three points not many had factored into the relegation equations.

Dyche struck a tone of grim realism as he sifted through the aftermath of Everton's latest escape, but how he gets the assistance he clearly requires to avoid another season like this remains to be seen.

What has been a constant throughout has been the magnificent backing from Everton's supporters, who packed the nearby County Road in such numbers before kick-off that traffic on that busy stretch had to be diverted.

They do not deserve the suffering they have been put through yet again and their furious reaction once they turned away from the joy was a clear indication they do not think Everton's board deserves them.

And their instincts are right.

