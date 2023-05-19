Arteta confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli will be out for the remainder of the season, adding Marinelli's injury was a "nasty" one that will be assessed over the next week.

After the 3-0 defeat to Brighton that all but confirmed they would miss out on the title, Arteta said it was a "difficult one to swallow" but afterwards they discussed "what is in our hands and what we can deliver".

Asked whether the players are down after last weekend, he said they have to "pain the picture" and "everyone at club deserves huge credit for what has been done this season, but still got two huge games left."

On whether they can use the pain of this season for next season, he said: "What pain? There is a lot of moments to be extremely pleased with what we have done. Let’s see what we do in the next couple of games. Pain is part of football."

On the rumours around Granit Xhaka's departure, he said: "He is a key and very important for us and whatever happens we discuss, but not now."

Asked whether they can be title contenders for the next few seasons, he said: "We have shown this season. Two games to go we can still be champions against the champions who are arguably best team in the Premier League in last few years."