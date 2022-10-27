Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We started the game really well, brought the energy, put RFS under massive pressure and got the two goals.

"Then we stopped doing what was getting us success. We started overplaying at the back and taking the easy option. RFS scored a brilliant goal and that changed the game.

"Big learning curve for us. We know we can't take our foot off the gas in any of these games.

"﻿Josh Ginnelly in the European games has been outstanding for us. Now he needs to bring it Sunday at Ross County. That's key for him - can he do it consistently?

"﻿We've asked a lot of the wider players because of injuries we've not been able to rotate them."

O﻿n Toby Sibbick, Neilson adds: "He was outstanding tonight. He's had a difficult period as we've had to mix and match the backline.

"﻿He needs continuity and experience around him. He had that tonight."

O﻿n the hamstring injury that forced Stephen Kingsley off, Neilson says: "It looks like he's just tweaked it a wee bit. So we'll see how he is in the next couple of days.

"﻿I wouldn't expect him to be fit for Sunday."