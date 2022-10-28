Klopp on his £30,000 fine, Elliott's consistency and Leeds
- Published
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Leeds.
Here are the key lines from the Liverpool boss:
Thiago is back in the squad, while Ibrahima Konate can face Leeds and Klopp expect's Jordan Henderson to be fit after his knock against Ajax.
Saturday comes too soon for Naby Keita and Joel Matip is still out.
On his £30,000 fine for his red card against Manchester City, Klopp said: "I'm not happy or relieved. I was just waiting for the punishment."
Darwin Nunez has had a "great month" and Klopp said the forward is making really big steps.
He praised Harvey Elliott and said: "In a team which is not in a perfect moment, he's had a really consistent season so far."
The German is looking forward to facing Leeds and said: "Saturday night, 19:45, a great time to play a football match. I hope people (fans) are ready."
Jesse Marsch's side "caused everybody massive problems" and Klopp said "there is a massive difference between their results and performances".
