Nottingham Forest v Brentford: Team news
Nottingham Forest defender Giulian Biancone has been ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament injury.
Harry Toffolo and Moussa Niakhate are out with hamstring injuries until at least 26 December, but Omar Richards is nearing a return from a leg fracture.
Brentford top scorer Ivan Toney serves a one-match suspension.
Mathias Jensen has recovered from a dead leg and Christian Norgaard could return from an Achilles strain.
