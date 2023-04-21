McInnes on duo's new deals, survival battle & 'suffering' away support
- Published
Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock's Premiership game with St Mirren this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Killie boss:
Kyle Vassell and Joe Wright penning new deals is "great for the club" and both players "have shown their capabilities" while still having room for improvment.
Wright's signing last summer was a "risk" due to his injury history but he has "psychologically won that fight with himself" .
This season hasn't been as enjoyable as McInnes would have liked - there has been a lot of "soul-searching" and a lot of work remains to be done to secure survival.
McInnes has reminded the squad that Killie fans have suffered "more than any other away support" and he wants to reward them with a win this weekend.