Manchester City midfielder Rodri says Erling Haaland is a player a team will “need” in the Champions League given his ability to score “from nothing”.

City start their Champions League campaign at Sevilla on Tuesday and Haaland - who has 10 league goals in six games - is part of a 21-man squad that has flown to Spain.

“We know the player he is, not just in the Champions League but how he plays,” said Rodri.

“He’s improving a lot, he’s trying to fit into the team. We know his goals but he wants to improve in the game.

“It’s a tricky competition and you need these type of players. You won’t always be in good moments. You can pass it to him and he scores from nothing. Hopefully he continues in this sense.”

C﻿ity will take on Sevilla and Tottenham this week before facing Borussia Dortmund and Wolves the following week.

A﻿sked about the change in frequency of intense fixtures Rodri stressed City will need to maximise their squad, adding: "You need a long team with everyone involved, 11 players is impossible. We start this run and it’s the moment you have to take care more and balance everything and give everything. Everyone involved too, everyone will be important."