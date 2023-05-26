Hodgson began by discussing his future at the club: "As far as I'm concerned, this is my last game. All along, I have seen this as my last game on my contract. I came here with a specific mandate. It wasn’t hard to get invigorated. Taking on a longer project would require a lot more thought but I’m hoping I can leave all my options open and not make a bold statement."

He confirmed Wilfried Zaha is not available to play on Sunday due to the hamstring injury he sustained against Bournemouth. Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins are also unavailable but Vicente Guaita will return to the squad.

On Eberechi Eze's impressive recent form: "He was quite pleased to see Ray and I come in. We had an influence on him when he first came. He knew what we were going to ask of him. He lost his way somewhere from a good start to the season. Us coming in gave him a chance to start fresh."

On the outgoing Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur: "I have such respect for those two players. They are very good leaders on and off the field. There’s no doubt they’ll be missed."