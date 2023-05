Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26, plus Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, 25, are key targets for Newcastle United this summer as they look to strengthen their squad for the Champions League next season. (i Sport, external)

Spurs have reached out to former Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, with ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter and former Spain head coach Luis Enrique also on the club's shortlist. (Football Transfers, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's gossip column