C﻿live Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Without the injured Eamonn Brophy and Curtis Main, such a menace in their 2-0 win over champions Celtic last time out - and with Greive left on the bench after arriving back late from New Zealand duty - St Mirren looked toothless up front for most of their 2-1 Scottish Premiership win over Livingston.

Defender Ryan Strain was only fit enough to take his place among the substitutes after his Australia debut and had to come off injured minutes after being thrown on during a hectic second half.

New Zealand striker Alex Greive's goalscoring cameo, however, shows a strength in depth that suggests St Mirren's win over Celtic and their lofty position behind the reigning champions and Rangers, built on defensive solidity, is no fluke.

Livingston, shorn of wide man Cristian Montano, the match winner last time out against Kilmarnock, will wonder how they let three points, never mind one, slip out of their grasp against a side reduced to 10 men.

Manager David Martindale will argue that the defensive lapses were uncharacteristic as they lost their first goals in three games, but a third consecutive away defeat suggests they must look to improve on the road.