West Ham boss David Moyes to Sky Sports: "It was really good. Some of our games have been really close. We've lost a few narrowly and had decisions go against us. We got over the line today.

"I don’t think we played as well today as we have in other games. Two good finishes. It's good those boys are on the scoresheet and hopefully it gives them confidence.

"Wolves are a good footballing team. We had to be patient and try to turn them over at the right moments.

"Gianluca Scamacca did really well for us today. People ask why we’re not playing him. But he needs to get a level of fitness and used to the Premier League. After 60 minutes we had to make a change. He led the line for us today. We’re really pleased with him today."

On all their summer signings: "You hope when you do it you’ll do it for the right reasons. I believe we’ve signed a lot of really good players. They’ll come good. I hope they do add to it. We felt we started to run out of steam from January or February and we needed more numbers and better quality. We need to give that quality a chance to come through and show what they can do.

"We’re trying to improve. We have played some brilliant football for two and a half years ago. Two years ago we were a good counter-attacking team. Then teams didn’t come onto us as much. When you bring all these players in, you would chose to bring in three or four if you could. Because of our numbers we had to bring in eight or nine."