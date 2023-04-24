Tottenham's heavy defeat to top-four rivals Newcastle on Sunday has proved damaging to their chances of a Champions League spot next season.

The 6-1 loss leaves them six points off Manchester United in fourth, but having also played two games more than the Reds Devils.

According to data analysts Nielsen Gracenote, Spurs are now the least likely to finish in the top four, and they have just a 2% chance of qualifying for next seasons Champions League.

Those odds place them below both Liverpool and Brighton, despite those teams currently sitting seventh and eighth respectively in the table.