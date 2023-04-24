Tottenham favourites for seventh
Tottenham's heavy defeat to top-four rivals Newcastle on Sunday has proved damaging to their chances of a Champions League spot next season.
The 6-1 loss leaves them six points off Manchester United in fourth, but having also played two games more than the Reds Devils.
According to data analysts Nielsen Gracenote, Spurs are now the least likely to finish in the top four, and they have just a 2% chance of qualifying for next seasons Champions League.
Those odds place them below both Liverpool and Brighton, despite those teams currently sitting seventh and eighth respectively in the table.
Gracenote's figures suggest Cristian Stellini's side retain a chance of some European competition next season, placing them as favourites to finish seventh in the table with a 36% chance.
This position would likely mean a place in the play-off to reach the Europa Conference League group phase, the third tier of European cup competition.
The calculations are impacted by each side's run-in, with the below graph showing Opta's analysis of the remaining fixtures.
Prior to the fixtures at the weekend, Opta had analysed all the Premier League teams run-ins and calculated Spurs to have the second hardest set of fixtures after Aston Villa.