Wolves v Man United: Head-to-head record
Wolves won their last Premier League meeting with Manchester United, 1-0 at Old Trafford in January.
Manchester United have won their previous two Premier League away games against Wolves. They've never before won three consecutive league visits to Molineux.
Joao Moutinho has scored 40% of his Premier League goals for Wolves against Manchester United (2/5).
Manchester United haven't lost their final league game in any of the past 10 calendar years.