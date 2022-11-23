Sacked Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was upset to learn prospective successor Michael Beale was a recent guest of the club at a match. (Express), external

Former chairman Dave King believes both manager Steven Gerrard and successor Van Bronckhorst were let down by the club's board. (Record), external

Rangers' largest shareholder King fears the club will stagnate for years unless there is boardroom change. (Sun), external

Ralph Hasenhuttl, Kjetil Knutsen and Kevin Muscat will not be considered by Rangers. (Express), external

Hasenhuttl wants to take a break after leaving Southampton and Rangers still have around six candidates for their vacancy. (Record), external

Rangers defender Filip Helander tells Swedish media he is focusing on his fitness rather than his future after a lengthy injury absence. (Express), external