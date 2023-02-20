Sportscene pundit Neil McCann has described Ross County's next two games as "massive" as the club attempt preserve their Scottish Premiership status.

Malky Mackay's side sit second-bottom in the table, a point ahead of Dundee United, who they welcome to Dingwall on Saturday.

The following week, Motherwell are in town. The Steelman have jumped five points ahead of the Staggies with back-to-back wins under interim manager Stuart Kettlewell, and McCann could not understate the importance of these next two home matches.

“The upcoming games are massive," he said.

"Malky will want to get up home and get Eamonn Brophy back as well, who’s a big player for them and a good signing.

"There’s still belief, I think, that Malky thinks he’s got enough in the group to get results, but these are two huge games."