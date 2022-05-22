Confirmed team news: Liverpool v Wolves
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are only fit enough for a place on the bench for Liverpool but Sadio Mane returns to the starting XI.
In total there are seven changes for the Reds from the Southampton win as Mane, Thiago, Naby Keïta, Jordan Henderson, Luis Díaz, Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold all come in.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konate, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Thiago, Jota, Mane, Diaz.
Subs: van Dijk, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher, Elliott.
Jose Sa returns in goal for Wolves in one of three changes.
Rayan Aït-Nouri and Leander Dendoncker also come in.
Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Gomes, Jonny, Dendoncker, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Pedro Neto, Jimenez.
Subs: Hoever, Marcal, Daniel Podence, Trincao, Mosquera, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Hwang.