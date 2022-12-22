Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk ranks third on the list of Premier League players who have played the most minutes for club and country during the 2021-22 season so far, according to a study by the PA news agency.

Only Tottenham duo Harry Kane (2,735 minutes) and Hugo Lloris (2,708) have featured more than Netherlands captain Van Dijk (2,698), who has started 27 of a possible 28 matches this term.

Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is next on the list with 2,544 minutes.

Seven Reds players appeared for their countries in Qatar and, of those, only Uruguay's Darwin Nunez failed to get to at least the quarter-finals.

That resulted in Liverpool's players featuring for a total of 1,994 minutes during the tournament - by comparison, players from Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United were in action for more than double the amount of minutes at the World Cup.