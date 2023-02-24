'It has meant a lot' - Hibs thankful for Gordon tributes
- Published
Hibs have expressed their thanks for the tributes laid outside Easter Road in memory of owner Ron Gordon, who died this week at the age of 68.
We would like to thank everyone for their kind tributes over the past few days, it has meant a lot to everyone at Easter Road 💚 pic.twitter.com/NGB3EW9hza— Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) February 24, 2023
