Former Celtic, St Mirren and Scotland striker Frank McGarvey, 66, has been diagnosed with cancer, his family has announced.

Sons Scott and Sean posted social media messages on Friday confirming the news, with the identical messages reading: “Unfortunately our Dad received a cancer diagnosis yesterday and we are waiting on more information from the experts.

“Will update here when we know more.

“Thanks for all the support and well wishes. Paul, Sean, Scott and Jennifer.”

McGarvey, capped seven times, spent four years at St Mirren before a move to Liverpool in 1979 but switched to Celtic the following year having not made a first-team appearance on Merseyside.

At Celtic, he won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and a League Cup.

On returning to St Mirren he won the Scottish Cup again in 1987 before stints with Queen of the South, where he was player-manager, and Clyde.