Moyes said he has a few knocks to players in his squad, with Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet improving but still not in contention.

West Ham have played Brighton 11 times since Albion were promoted to the Premier League but are yet to win, with Moyes stating: "We've all been impressed with Brighton over many years because of their model. They have been a bogey team for West Ham. We have to change that if we can."

On Danny Ings' impact: "Sometimes strikers getting near the end know the job even better. Maybe not with the same dynamic speed but their brain gets them into the right position."

On Roy Keane's criticism of West Ham's defending at Manchester United on Wednesday: "Roy was correct as far as the defence. It was poor in later part of the game. I used to use the word 'flaky' and we got rid of it but we were in the last 15 minutes at Old Trafford."