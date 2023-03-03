Livingston striker Bruce Anderson believes it's "only a matter of time" before manager David Martindale attracts offers from other clubs.

Livi are seventh in the Premiership table but could go sixth if they beat fourth-place visitors Hibs on Saturday.

Martindale has been linked with a number of clubs and said he has ambitions to further his career, but Anderson is keen for him to stay.

"I hope he stays here, but I think it will probably only be a matter of time before one of the big clubs come calling if he keeps doing what he's doing here,” said the 24-year-old.

"Since I've come to the club, his man-management has been brilliant. It's not just on the park, it's off the park.

"You can talk to him about anything and he always seems to know the right things to say.

“His mentality and never-say-die attitude feeds down to the players and everybody else at the club."